Carol Vorderman reveals excitement as she shares incredible throwback look

Carol Vorderman shared a different side to her style on Wednesday, as the presenter filled in her fans on some news that she was clearly thrilled about.

Taking to Twitter, the star wrote: "I've been given my very own race on Thursday... so excited. At @FfosLasRC near Carmarthen Flag of WalesRed heart. It's called CAROL VORDERMAN LOVES WEST WALES NURSERY HANDICAP.

"Have I mentioned I'll be so excited to be there?"

The glamorous sports fan, whose family is from Wales, added the message to a retweet from the racecourse, which appeared alongside a snap of Carol being interviewed by the side of the track, wearing an eye-catching brown hat with a brim, a matching top and a fur-lined coat.

The original tweet read: "We are excited to welcome @carolvorders to @FfosLasRC this Thursday for her very own race the 'Carol Vorderman Loves West Wales' Nursery Handicap. Racing starts at 1pm."

Carol's fans were happy on her behalf, with one writing: "Awwww cool, I will have to try to have a little flutter x," and another chiming in: "Brilliant, well deserved lady!"

Carol shared her excitement - and a different look - on Twitter

A third teased: "Give me a tip for that race and I will split the winnings with you…x."

Meanwhile, another of the maths whiz's followers couldn't help but comment on her sartorial choices, replying: "Love the hat, Vorders."

The 60-year-old is better known for modelling a sumptuous collection of swimwear, as she proved again on Tuesday.

The star is better known for her bikini pictures

The glamorous brunette shared a bikini photo to Instagram which showed off her incredible figure as she posed on a blue sofa wearing a red bikini top with turquoise detailing and a short wraparound skirt.

"It's hot down here #neverrainsinwales... getting good at chillin'. Happy Monday," she captioned the image.

The star, who is usually based in Bristol, also has a holiday home in Wales where she has been spending a lot of time this summer.

