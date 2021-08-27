Shakira marks special anniversary in the best way possible Wow!

Shakira knows how to make a statement, with numerous posts on her Instagram that could be described as "scorchio" - and her latest is no different.

To mark the 20th anniversary of her legendary song Whenever, Wherever the star reshared part of the music video, where she stunned in a lace bra and pair of jeans.

WATCH: Shakira proves her hips don't lie in LBD

The Colombian singer danced while a flock of wild horses charged around her as she built up to the iconic chorus.

Noting the anniversary, the songstress hailed the importance of the song for her. She wrote: "Happy 20th birthday to Whenever, Wherever one of my first English language releases!

"I'll never forget how many doors this song opened for me with new audiences in the US and abroad- and we Latinos haven’t stopped since!"

Her fans went wild in the comments, as one said: "Queen of Latin Pop," while another enthused: "MY FAVOURITE SONG EVERRRRRR!"

Shakira marked the important milestone

A third added: "This song not only gave the opportunity to Shak to start her English crossover but also opened doors for all Latinos! Proud of you Shak and this iconic, timeless song!!"

Several others were stunned to learn that the song had marked this impressive milestone, while more were captivated by the 44-year-old's timeless beauty as they left flame and heart emojis.

Shakira often blows her fans away on Instagram with beautiful shots that turn heads and last month she amazed them with a gorgeous beachside photo.

The Can't Remember to Forget You songstress showed off her physique in the two-piece and teased exciting news at the same time. In the image, the star was laying on a surfboard in the ocean and the beautifully-lit photo was a hit with her fans.

Shakira often stuns fans with her Instagram shots

The mum-of-two captioned the image: "#DONTWAITUP video- 2 hours away / faltan 2 horas.

Sure enough, Sharika then shared the music video she had promised and her followers were blown away by her appearance and her surf skills too.

"WOW," remarked several, with others within her fanbase posted, "amazing".

