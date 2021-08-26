Shakira's sons Milan and Sasha steal the show in adorable video featuring their pets Teddy and Toby are the cutest!

Shakira shared a rare personal video of her sons on her Instagram this week – and fans couldn't have been happier. The Colombian singer posted a 54-second clip showing herself at home with her adorable pets, a dog named Teddy and a bunny named Toby.

MORE: Shakira's locks steal the show in amazing summer snapshot

During the sweet video, the singer could be seen being followed by the animals around her all-white kitchen. Towards the end of the clip, the mother-of-two is in her son's playroom, which features a large TV and lots of toys.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shakira and her sons coo over their adorable pets

Whilst sitting on the floor and holding onto her bunny, she can be heard telling her eldest son Milan in Spanish: "Do you want to hold the bunny? Do you want me to you hold like this in my arms? My love, but it's what I like to do the most in the world."

READ: Shakira shows off her killer moves and hips in black mini dress

The star then delighted her 70 million fans by sharing three rare pictures of her sons, and it looks like she got just what she wanted because, in the first snap, she can be seen holding her eldest son in her arms.

Shakira adoringly holding her son Milan in her arms

"Friends forever," she then wrote alongside two pictures of Milan and Sasha holding onto the dog and bunny respectively.

Shakira is very active on her social media and has lately been sharing more Reels, which are short and entertaining videos on Instagram.

Just last week, the 44-year-old shared a Reel that featured her showing off her impressive skills on a skateboard, soundtracked by the song Heaven is a Halfpipe by OPM.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué's youngest son Sasha is six years old

Shakira looked effortlessly chic in a leopard print shirt and a skirt with short shorts underneath, plus some protective padding and a red helmet.

Her friend skated with her and recorded as she completely dominated the halfpipe and expertly maneuvered the swerves with her yellow board.

The video came to an abrupt end as her friend took a sudden fall and she came up to him saying, "Are you okay?"

In the caption, the singer wrote, "Heaven is a bowl except for when you fall!"