Shakira's special skill in new video will leave you seriously impressed Making that halfpipe her own

Shakira is a woman of many talents, not to mention her incredible singing and dancing skills. But she gave fans an insight into another incredible one with her latest upload.

MORE: Shakira shows off her killer moves and hips in black mini dress

The singer shared a video on her Instagram Reels that featured her showing off her impressive skills on a skateboard soundtracked by the song Heaven is a Halfpipe by OPM.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shakira's impressive special skill

She wore a leopard-print shirt and a skirt with short shorts underneath, plus some protective padding and a red helmet.

Her friend skated with her and recorded as she completely dominated the halfpipe and expertly maneuvered the swerves with her yellow board.

MORE: Shakira is a beach babe in bombshell bikini photo

The video came to an abrupt end as her friend took a sudden fall and she came up to him saying, "Are you okay?"

In the caption, the singer wrote, "Heaven is a bowl except for when you fall!"

Shakira let it all out with her trusty board at a skate park

Fans were seriously impressed with the singer's expertise, with Gwyneth Paltrow leaving a flame emoji in response, and many others followed suit.

One fan referenced Avril Lavigne's big hit by commenting, "she was a skater girl he said see ya later girl," and another wrote, "This is GOALS!!!"

MORE: Shakira keeps the build-up going in sheer dress and bejeweled bra

MORE: Shakira scorches in a mini dress in the water for major announcement

The She Wolf singer has shown off her penchant for skateboarding before, particularly with a recent snap where she posed with her board.

Shakira posted a picture of herself in a huge skateboard park against a sunlit background. "I just want to be outside!" she captioned the shot.

The singer was ready to take on the outside world

She wore a multi-colored tee and eagle-eyed viewers would even notice a bit of leg peeking out from behind the skateboard.

However, what really stood out in the picture was the Colombian musical icon's windswept locks, in all their fiery glory, curls and all. While Shakira's curls have definitely become iconic, this is taking it to another level.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.