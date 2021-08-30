Eamonn Holmes surprises fans with last minute This Morning news

Eamonn Holmes delighted This Morning fans on Sunday evening as he announced he will be stepping in for Vernon Kay on the popular ITV show. Tess Daly's husband tested positive for Covid 19, so Eamonn stepped up with Rochelle Humes on Monday's show.

Taking to Twitter to explain the new, last-minute line-up, the Irish star said: "But just when u thought you'd got rid of me .... sickness with @AlisonHammond and @vernonkay means I'm off the bench .Get well soon to them but I have my Boots on and I'm ready to play . Monday and Tues line up is now myself and @RochelleHumes. Hope you can join us."

The 61-year-old has been fronting the morning show with his wife Ruth Langsford over the summer holidays, covering for Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield.

Speaking to The Sun, 47-year-old Vernon said: "I’m absolutely gutted that because of a positive Covid test I’m no longer able to present on This Morning next week with Rochelle nor do Radio 2 guest hosting and Steve Wright’s cover, two iconic shows which I’ve been a fan of for decades.”

Vernon Kay has tested positive for Covid 19

It's been a busy weekend for Eamonn. He actually stunned his social media followers when he uploaded a selfie that showed a different side to him. The TV presenter was looking in the mirror as he took a photo, with a wood-panelled wall behind him. He comically had white shaving foam all over the bottom half of his face in a beard shape and the dad-of-four captioned the picture: "The Ultimate indulgence. Saturday Shave."

With the red towel draped around his shoulders, fans couldn't help but comment that he looked just like Santa! Followers flocked to the comments section to make the connection. One wrote: "And there was me thinking Santa was early... HO HO HO.". Others agreed, adding: "I think there may be another opening for you come December," and one other simply quipped: "Santa!"

Well Eamonn, we think you look rather dashing!

