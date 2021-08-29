Eamonn Holmes's fans react as he shows off unexpected new look The This Morning star resembled someone else!

Eamonn Holmes stunned his social media followers at the weekend when he uploaded a selfie that showed a different side to the star.

The This Morning co-host was looking in the mirror as he took the photo, with a wood-panelled wall behind him.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes impresses fans with burnout and stress story

White shaving foam was spread thickly around the bottom half of his face in a beard shape and the dad-of-four captioned the picture: "The Ultimate indulgence. Saturday Shave."

With the red towel draped around his shoulders, the presenter resembled a certain iconic figure, as some fans couldn't help but notice!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford shares adorable video of husband Eamonn Holmes dancing

"And there was me thinking Santa was early... HO HO HO," wrote one. Others agreed, chiming in: "I think there may be another opening for you come December," and simply: "Santa!"

MORE: Eamonn Holmes has the sweetest message for fans after granddaughter's birth

SEE: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford's stunning mansion to relax after This Morning stint

Another fan enquired: "Eamonn are you dyeing your hair too?" The 61-year-old quipped in reply: "What colour? Grey???"

Eamonn's photo got his fans on social media talking!

Several comments paid the star compliments about his run of hosting This Morning over the last seven weeks, sharing how much they had enjoyed seeing him and his wife, Ruth Langsford, helm the show.

One read: "The summer has just flown by and I have enjoyed every day of watching yourself and Ruth. Hoping that you will be back again before too long."

Eamonn's followers will be able to keep up with him on a new form of social media, however, as he joined TikTok earlier in the month.

Eamonn and Ruth are This Morning fan favourites

In a brilliantly self-deprecating video uploaded to Instagram, the star said: "Hello there, it's Eamonn Holmes the famous Irish broadcaster here.

"Lovely to see you. Now we're going to get even closer, because I have joined TikTok. I'm not sure what TikTok is, but apparently we're going to have some great craic on it."

He added: "If you put the… hashtag? Hashtag? #AskEamonn I will do my best, within realms, to answer the question that you put forward."

Eamonn finished by saying: "So let's have some fun. Let's be interesting. Let's not be abusive. Let's do it!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.