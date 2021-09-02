Jessica Alba 'crying' over daughter Honor as she marks new change The Hollywood star shares three children with husband Cash Warren

Jessica Alba is a doting mom to three children, and she can't believe how quickly time is going!

This week, the Hollywood star took to Instagram to mark a new change in her life, as her firstborn Honor, 12, moved up to eighth grade.

The actress shared a series of photos of her mini-me daughter dressed up ready for her first day in her new school year, alongside a heartfelt message.

"Honor's first day of 8th grade. A proud (and obviously crying mama)," she wrote.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Oh my goodness, I can't imagine my little ones being in eighth grade!" while another wrote: "I thought she was you for a sec! Hope she has a great first day of eighth grade, I'd be crying too!" A third added: "Eighth grade! I thought she was like 17! She's beautiful."

Jessica and her husband Cash Warren are also parents to children Haven, nine, and Hayes, three.

Jessica Alba admitted to being emotional following daughter Honor's latest school change

The actress often shares sweet family photos on social media and her daughters are regulars on TikTok with their famous mom.

Jessica loves nothing more than being a mother and previously revealed that she had been taking her oldest daughter to therapy sessions in order to communicate well with her.

The star made the revelation at Her Campus Media's eighth annual Her Conference in Hollywood in 2019.

Jessica shares her three children with husband Cash Warren

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she told the audience: "Some people think, like in my family, you talk to a priest and that's it. I don't feel comfortable talking to him about my feelings."

She continued: "I didn't grow up in an environment where you talked about this stuff, and it was just like shut it down and keep it moving. So I find a lot of inspiration just in talking to my kids."

Jessica is a doting mom

And despite her children's privileged upbringing, Jessica admitted in a past interview that she is strict about making sure they know the value of hard work.

She told Parents magazine that she is often asked by her kids why she works so hard. Her answer to them was: "Do you like your life? Because it's not free. Your dad and I work hard so you can have everything you have. That's why you take care of your stuff"

She added: "And guess what?! If you don't work hard, your life won't always be like this. You've got to figure out what you want to do. Go to school, do well, treat others well."

