Jessica Alba has shared some upsetting news with her fans.

The Sin City actress revealed on Sunday that her father has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer – but both dad and daughter are staying positive in light of the diagnosis.

MORE: Jessica Alba's bikini body sparks major fan debate

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jessica Alba dances around the living room with her dad

Jessica, 39, took to Instagram to share a sweet video showing the pair dancing around together in the living room.

MORE: Jessica Alba reveals she's been going to counselling with oldest daughter

She wrote: "My #papasito is about to SLAY #thyroidcancer - starting his radiation therapy mañana. #LetsGo @markdalba #yougotthis."

Jessica Alba pictured with her daughters, Honor and Haven

Jessica and Mark were quickly inundated with comments from fans and the star's famous friends. "My dad beat esophagus cancer. You guys can do this, family love," Sharon Stone wrote. "You've got this @markalba," Gabrielle Union added.

MORE: Pregnant celebrity brides: Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, Drew Barrymore and more

Mindy Kaling and Rachel Zoe, meanwhile, sent love heart emojis, as did Vanessa Bryant. One fan wrote: "I just went through thyroid cancer this summer. Full thyroidectomy in July and radiation therapy in August. You can do this, sir! My family and I will be thinking of you."

Jessica has been married to Cash Warren since 2008

Jessica and her younger brother Joshua will be rallying around their dad as he begins his treatment.

Jessica herself is a proud parent to three children with her husband Cash Warren: daughters Honor, 12, Haven, nine, and son Hayes, three.

MORE: Jessica Alba cleans her $10million home – and makes it look fun

She recently revealed that her girls are far from impressed by her Hollywood fame, admitting on The Ellen DeGeneres Show: "They think I'm so cringey!

The couple are proud parents to three children

"They think I'm the most cringey mom, the definition of cringey. They actually said that I should use the hashtag #CringeyMom. I'm like, 'That's so mean! There are so many more cringey moms than me, guys!' They're like, 'Even saying that, Mom, is cringey.'"

She continued: "For the first beginning of their life, they didn't know that I was an actress. I remember when Honor was in like first grade, she was mortified and she came home and was like, 'Why didn't you tell me!' She knew I was working at the Honest Company, that's how they knew me."

Read more HELLO! US stories here