Jessica Alba has been enjoying the recent sunshine, and she floored fans when she took to a small park in some loungewear.

MORE: Jessica Alba swears by this spring-perfect brand - and it just launched on Nordstrom

In a TikTok video, she strolled out into a large expanse of grass wearing a grey dressing gown before the video saw her instantly changed into the comfiest set of loungewear we've seen.

To the tune of Labrinth's Still Don't Know My Name, the Fantastic Four star modelled the matching tan set consisting of a long jumper and bottoms.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jessica Alba floors fans in comfy loungewear

The actress also showcased a long list of Honest beauty products, including some lip gloss and a hydro-flask that all came in a basket.

Celebrating the beginning of spring, Jessica simply wrote "#BrighterDaysAhead" before posting a series of yellow-themed emojis.

Fans were obsessed with the loungewear that she styled out, and one said: "I love love this loungewear set."

MORE: Jessica Alba cleans her $10million home - and makes it look fun

MORE: Jessica Alba's bikini body sparks massive fan debate

Another added: "I need that set in my life," and a third wrote: "I need that set in my life."

Fans loved the stylish loungewear

Another fan praised the star for the beauty line, writing: "I love your product line, my skin has improved so much! Thank you, you're a beautiful person, love all you do."

Many others were just left speechless by the video, and could only post strings of emojis, consisting of hearts, heart eyes and clapping hands.

Although the star looked happy here, last month she was hit with the heartbreaking news that her father had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

Alongside a video of the pair dancing around the living room, she wrote: "My #papasito is about to SLAY #thyroidcancer - starting his radiation therapy mañana. #LetsGo @markdalba #yougotthis."

The star has her own line of Honest beauty products

Jessica was quickly inundated with comments from fans and the star's famous friends. "My dad beat oesophagus cancer. You guys can do this, family love," Sharon Stone wrote. "You've got this @markalba," Gabrielle Union added.

Mindy Kaling and Rachel Zoe, meanwhile, sent love heart emojis, as did Vanessa Bryant. One fan wrote: "I just went through thyroid cancer this summer. Full thyroidectomy in July and radiation therapy in August. You can do this, sir! My family and I will be thinking of you."

Jessica and her younger brother Joshua will be rallying around their dad as he begins his treatment. Jessica herself is a proud parent to three children with her husband Cash Warren: daughters Honor, 12, Haven, nine, and son Hayes, three.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.