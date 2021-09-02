Carol Vorderman wows fans in slinky black dress for special occasion

Carol Vorderman wowed fans on Thursday when she rocked a slinky black bodycon dress, joking that she no longer looks like a "tomboy".

The former Countdown star was attending the Motor Transport Awards in London, and asked fans for advice on which dress to wear.

Black was the overwhelming favourite, and so the Bristol-based star rocked the outfit which featured lace panneling down the sides and a thigh-high split.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman shows off her paddleboarding skills

"I even washed my hair and curled it without burning myself!!! I think that actually makes me a GROWN UP instead of a tomboy....for a change," she joked before thanking fans for picking the dress.

Fans loved the choice, with pal H from Steps commenting; "There she is!!!!"

BBC weather Owain Wyn Evans added: "Gorgeous!"

Fans loved the look

The mom-of-two has never been afraid to show off her body, and over the summer shared a lots of pictures of herself paddleboarding and hiking around Wales, and even showing off her abs in a small crop top.

Carol could be seen sporting a skintight, khaki crop top paired with camouflage style gym leggings, looking incredible in the sporty ensemble.

Over the bank holiday weekend, Carol spent time with friends and tucked into a delicious-looking barbecue, complete with salmon and sweetcorn skewers, prawns, and asparagus wrapped in parma ham.

Carol wowed fans in the outfit

"The best evening with my new #SUPSISTAS… A bit of paddling, lots of cooking and chomping on our beach with a stunning Welsh sunset and a paddle back as the sun went down. Thank you gang, you're amazing," she wrote

As well as living an active lifestyle, the 60-year-old also likes to eat healthy in order to stay in shape.

Carol shared a series of photos on social media from the weekend

However, her meals have been known to divide fans in the past.

The star once shared her very clean breakfast that consisted of some broccoli, brussels sprouts and a cup of tea.

But don’t worry, Carol does still treat herself to larger breakfasts from time to time, such as a full English.