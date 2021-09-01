GMB's Susanna Reid has the best reaction to Carol Vorderman's latest paddleboarding pictures The presenter seems to also be a fan of the sport

Carol Vorderman has been delighting her followers with incredible paddleboarding adventures all summer, making them very envious on the way – and now it seems Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid's is one of them.

On Tuesday, the former Countdown star treated her fans to a series of incredible pictures taken during one of her rides in Welsh waters and Susanna couldn't help but react to them.

"Time for larking… holding hands with the law… Kate's a policewoman… what a team... and JUMMMMMPPPPP. So here we are a policewoman, a firefighter, an adventurer, an Army wonder woman, a traffic warden and a big arsed bird from the telly... #SUPSISTAS #paddleboarding #Wales," she wrote alongside the first set of pictures.

Next to the second set, which saw the girls have more fun on top of a super-sized paddleboard, Carol added: "More messing... Nina diving... Mona headstanding and circus tricks from #SUPSISTAS.... loved it all... #HappyScruff."

Carol has been having an incredible summer with her paddleboard

Reacting to the pictures, Susanna, who returned to GMB on Wednesday after a long holiday, commented: "That paddle board!!!"

The 60-year-old loved the comment, replying: "It's the best laugh xx sending love gorgeous for next week and beyond."

During her stay in Wales, Carol has frequently given followers a glimpse inside her holiday home.

Carol joined a group of female friends for her latest aventure

The real highlight is the panoramic balcony which offers up stunning views of the Welsh coastline. Featuring a glass front and a slate floor, the balcony has been kitted out with a rattan chair and footstool and a small table and is clearly one of Carol's favourite spaces in her home.

The star has gone for a luxurious grey colour scheme inside the property. In the lounge, Carol opted for a grey sofa with a matching soft grey throw and there are lanterns dotted around the room for added atmosphere.

The bedroom is just as stylish with a plush grey carpet, crisp white sheets, and a luxurious quilted bedspread.