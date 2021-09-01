Andrea Caamano
GMB's Susanna Reid has the best reaction to Carol Vorderman's latest paddleboarding pictures
Carol Vorderman has been delighting her followers with incredible paddleboarding adventures all summer, making them very envious on the way – and now it seems Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid's is one of them.
On Tuesday, the former Countdown star treated her fans to a series of incredible pictures taken during one of her rides in Welsh waters and Susanna couldn't help but react to them.
"Time for larking… holding hands with the law… Kate's a policewoman… what a team... and JUMMMMMPPPPP. So here we are a policewoman, a firefighter, an adventurer, an Army wonder woman, a traffic warden and a big arsed bird from the telly... #SUPSISTAS #paddleboarding #Wales," she wrote alongside the first set of pictures.
Next to the second set, which saw the girls have more fun on top of a super-sized paddleboard, Carol added: "More messing... Nina diving... Mona headstanding and circus tricks from #SUPSISTAS.... loved it all... #HappyScruff."
Carol has been having an incredible summer with her paddleboard
Reacting to the pictures, Susanna, who returned to GMB on Wednesday after a long holiday, commented: "That paddle board!!!"
The 60-year-old loved the comment, replying: "It's the best laugh xx sending love gorgeous for next week and beyond."
During her stay in Wales, Carol has frequently given followers a glimpse inside her holiday home.
Carol joined a group of female friends for her latest aventure
The real highlight is the panoramic balcony which offers up stunning views of the Welsh coastline. Featuring a glass front and a slate floor, the balcony has been kitted out with a rattan chair and footstool and a small table and is clearly one of Carol's favourite spaces in her home.
The star has gone for a luxurious grey colour scheme inside the property. In the lounge, Carol opted for a grey sofa with a matching soft grey throw and there are lanterns dotted around the room for added atmosphere.
The bedroom is just as stylish with a plush grey carpet, crisp white sheets, and a luxurious quilted bedspread.