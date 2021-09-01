Carol Vorderman looks super sporty in skintight crop top

Carol Vorderman has been sharing lots of snaps over summer paddleboarding and hiking around Wales, and the hard work has clearly been paying off.

The former Countdown presenter showed off her sensational abs on Wednesday when she shared a picture to social media following a tough gym session.

RELATED: Carol Vorderman looks sensational in skintight dress for special outing in London

Carol could be seen sporting a skintight, khaki crop top paired with camouflage style gym leggings, and looked incredible in the sporty ensemble.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman dons a bikini to tackle a home DIY project

Sharing the selfie with her thousands of followers, the star wrote: "I swear I've grown a little bicep…Back into the gym, missed it. Thanks @craighawkins_pt".

MORE: Carol Vorderman sets pulses racing as she highlights her famous curves in swimwear

The 60-year-old went makeup free for the gym, showing off her natural beauty, and wore her signature brunette locks in loose curls.

We are dying to know what Carol's workout routine is and how she achieves her killer physique!

Carol Vorderman looked stunning in her skintight crop top

The star is definitely a fan of watersports, and enjoyed lots of time on the beach over the bank holiday weekend.

It looked like the perfect evening as Carol spent the time paddleboarding with friends and tucking into a delicious-looking barbecue, complete with salmon and sweetcorn skewers, prawns, and asparagus wrapped in parma ham.

"The best evening with my new #SUPSISTAS… A bit of paddling, lots of cooking and chomping on our beach with a stunning Welsh sunset and a paddle back as the sun went down. Thank you gang... you're amazing," she wrote.

Carol shared a series of photos on social media from the weekend

The presenter donned a black, pink and blue wetsuit for her evening paddle on the water, wearing her hair loose in beachy waves.

As well as living an active lifestyle, Carol also likes to eat healthy in order to stay in shape. However, her meals have been known to divide fans in the past!

The star once shared her very clean breakfast that consisted of some broccoli, brussels sprouts and a cup of tea.

But don’t worry, Carol does still treat herself to larger breakfasts from time to time, such as a full English. Yummy!

DISCOVER: Carol Vorderman looks incredible in daring cut out top – wait 'til you see the sleeves