Peter Andre has a change of heart after banning his kids from appearing on this TV show The TV star has changed his mind

Peter Andre has agreed to let his daughter Princess go on Love Island. However, there's one condition - his eldest daughter will only be allowed to host the show rather than appear as a contestant.

Last year, the 48-year-old revealed that he had banned both Princess, 14, and her brother Junior, 16, from appearing on the ITV dating show when they are older.

MORE: Peter Andre reveals son Junior's reservations over expanding family

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre and wife Emily take kids on fun day out

"Princess has said she wants to do it but I still haven't changed my mind about that," Peter wrote in his latest New! Magazine column. "Presenting it? Yes. A contestant? Not so sure!

MORE: Peter Andre reveals son Theo's first day at school will be 'bittersweet' for wife Emily

SEE: Peter Andre shares gorgeous photo with 'beautiful' wife Emily after revealing family plans

"She said to me, 'Would you ever let me go on Love Island?' I said to her, 'When they start doing Love Island based on priests and nuns and they're having their sermons on Sundays you can go on Love Island but until then no chance'."

Peter may have made a name for himself in TV after first bursting onto the celebrity circuit as a singer – despite this, the doting dad has laid down some ground rules for his two eldest children, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Price.

Last year, Peter responded to claims made by Piers Morgan that he would cut his sons out of his will if they ever appeared on the series.

Princess wants to appear on Love Island

He wrote in his column for New! magazine: "Unlike Piers, I like watching Love Island, but I do get where he is coming from." The star added: "I've already told Bista [Princess] that unless she gets approached to do a show about nuns, she won't ever be doing anything like that.

"And Junior sometimes asks if I'd let him go on, but I've said no way - unless he's the host, not a contestant. I know the day will come when they make their own decisions and won't listen to their dad, but until then I'll do my best to guide them into making the right choices."