Peter Andre has made a name for himself in TV after first bursting onto the celebrity circuit as a singer. Despite his numerous stints on reality show, the father-of-four has issued a stern warning to his two eldest children – Junior and Princess, who he shares with ex-wife Katie Price – insisting they will never appear on a certain popular dating show – Love Island! Responding to claims made by Piers Morgan that he would cut his sons out of his will if they ever appeared on the series, Peter wrote in his column for new! magazine: "Unlike Piers, I like watching Love Island, but I do get where he is coming from.

He added: "I've already told Bista [Princess] that unless she gets approached to do a show about nuns, she won't ever be doing anything like that. And Junior sometimes asks if I'd let him go on, but I've said no way - unless he's the host, not a contestant. I know the day will come when they make their own decisions and won't listen to their dad, but until then I'll do my best to guide them into making the right choices."

Peter Andre has higher hopes for his children than appearing on Love Island

On Tuesday, Peter revealed his disappointment with daughter Princess after the pair played a game together for his new YouTube channel, Mr and Mrs with the Andres. In the clip, Peter asked the 12-year-old the three famous people that she would most like to have dinner with, dead or alive, and was clearly exasperated by her answers!

Peter wasn't too impressed with Princess

Princess said: "I'd pick Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and the Queen," with Peter replying: "Ah, yeah good. The Queen would love that convo." Princess continued: "Do you know what I love about Kylie Jenner? She's really pretty, and she's got big lips, and she's a really nice person." The singer replied: "So hang on, she's got big lips and she's really pretty, those are the first two things you like about her?" His wife, Emily MacDonagh, laughed in the background, saying: "What has the world come to, ey?"

