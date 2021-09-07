Steph McGovern is back! After taking some time out to be with her family over the summer, the TV star has returned to screens with a new series of Steph's Packed Lunch.

Steph took to Twitter on Monday to share a brilliant trailer for the show, which sees her rushing to the studios - in both a helicopter and on the bus - all the while still wearing her pyjamas. Her co-stars Anton du Beke, Baroness Warsi and Johnny Vegas also feature in the funny clip.

Fans were delighted by the show's return with one telling Steph: "Great intro to the new season of @PackedLunchC4! I need to catch up on it as I couldn't watch it live." "Brilliant and love your show x," a second wrote while a third added: "Funny funny!"

A fourth confessed: "As a teacher, I am gutted you weren't on over the school holidays and now back on when I go back to school. Great coverage of the Paralympics tho @StephLunch."

Steph certainly made the most of her summer break. The star made trips to Portstewart, Rathlin Island and Arncliffe in West Yorkshire, all of which she documented on social media.

It was also the chance for Steph to spend some quality time with her young family. The 39-year-old shares a daughter, born in November 2019, with her longterm girlfriend - although she chooses to keep both firmly out of the spotlight.

During an appearance on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby, the TV presenter revealed that she and her partner were friends for "a long, long time" before becoming romantically involved.

"Me and my partner got together, and we had been friends for a long time before we got together and so she knew all about this, that I was thinking about what to do," Steph said.

"And then we got together and she was like, 'Why don't we just go for it?' And we hadn't even been together for that long and I was like, 'Do you reckon?' And she was like, 'Yeah, yeah. What's stopping us?' And so then we decided we would have a baby."

