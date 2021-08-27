Steph McGovern is in for a busy time, as she prepares to work for 18 days straight as she provides coverage for the Paralympic games.

And ahead of her massive undertaking, she was treated to a beautiful surprise from her partner, who ordered her a lovely gift.

WATCH: Steph McGovern opens up about the birth of her baby

The Steph's Packed Lunch star shared the box, which came from Rick Stein's Restaurants, and also posted a sweet message.

"In other news… looks what's just arrived," she wrote. "My fab partner bought it as a surprise treat because I'm working 18 days in a row."

We're not sure what delicacies Steph will be enjoying, but we're sure they'll all be delicious!

The mum-of-one is very private about her personal life, keeping pictures of both her partner and their daughter out of the spotlight. It is believed that her partner works in television production.

Steph received a beautiful gift from her partner

Recently, the former BBC Breakfast reporter shared an insight into her date nights with her "missus" and Steph looked so glam.

The star had enjoyed some times away with friends and family, and shared some photos with her incredible evening fashion.

One photo saw Steph rock burgundy leather trousers, while another saw her look city chic with a faux leather shirt. "Toilet and lift selfies… not classy… but I am just buzzing to have had a couple of nights out with my missus and friends!" she joked.

"Albeit with a swollen eye (hence the glasses and focus on my bright lippy!) #nightsout #datenights #stephstuff #holidays Back to work next week!"

The star glammed up for a night out

"You look fantastic Steph! Can't wait to see ya back on channel 4 xxx," said one follower. Another remarked: "You look great, looking forward to your return, miss your laugh."

Steph recently went on her summer holiday, making trips to Portstewart, Rathlin Island and Arncliffe in West Yorkshire.

She has been on running trails, visited camping grounds and fairgrounds – a summer well spent while her popular daytime TV show, Steph's Packed Lunch, is off our screens until the autumn.

