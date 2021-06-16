Steph McGovern shares envy-inducing hot tub selfie during romantic spa trip with girlfriend The couple share one daughter together

Steph McGovern is really making the most of the glorious sunny weather, whisking herself and her partner to Rudding Park Spa for a relaxing night away.

Sharing some envy-inducing snaps from her hot tub at the Harrogate-based spa, the 39-year-old revealed that the couple were enjoying some time away from "baby duties".

In the caption, she remarked: "I bloody love Tuesday nights... it's the night where me and my missus get a couple of hours free from baby duties (thank you grandparents).

"Tonight we’re doing a little spa sess and reading new books we’ve been sent by our fave authors... @sscav and #anncleeves - the books are proof copies which is why they have unusual front covers. The proper ones will be out soon. #relaxing #happydays."

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Sounds perfect!" Another stated: "Precious times." A third post read: "Enjoy the quality time xx."

Steph tends to keep her home life private and rarely shares any information about her girlfriend online, although she is reported to work behind-the-scenes in TV.

One of the snaps Steph shared from her spa trip

During an appearance on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby, the TV presenter revealed that she and her partner were friends for "a long long time" before becoming romantically involved. The lovebirds share their one-year-old daughter, whose name they haven't publicly revealed and who they welcomed in November 2019.

Earlier this month, Steph was treated to a surprise birthday party thrown by her girlfriend in their family garden. She shared a series of snaps, including one of their daughter posing alongside giant number balloons and another of their incredible taco van.

"On Saturday my brilliant partner surprised me with a little b'day garden party.... here are a few of the pics," she wrote in the caption. "She hired the most AMAZING taco van serving LUSH food+drinks! Thanks @tacoporium."

Sharing her delight, Steph concluded: "We drank, chatted, danced and PLAYED MUSICAL CHAIRS! It was brilliant. I have the best friends and family in the world. #stephstuff #birthdaybanter."

