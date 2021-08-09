Steph McGovern offers intimate glimpse into 'little holiday with family' The TV star is making the most of her summer break

Steph McGovern has given fans another insight into her summer vacation at Ballycastle, Northern Ireland. Taking some time off from her daytime show, Packed Lunch, the 39-year-old is enjoying some time with her partner and their baby daughter.

Alongside a series of snaps from a dinghy, the TV star wrote: "Hit the high seas for a quick ride round Ballycastle. Lush to see the coastal route I normally run along too.#ayeayecaptain."

Steph McGovern opens up about the birth of her baby

One fan was quick to ask why she was in Northern Ireland, to which Steph explained: "Little holiday with the family [heart emoji]." Other followers were in awe, with one writing: "Looking stunning and definitely looking like you're having fun." Another remarked: "Steph you are looking ever so beautiful."

Over the past few days, Steph has made trips to Portstewart, Rathlin Island and Arncliffe in West Yorkshire. She has been on running trails, camping grounds and fairgrounds – a summer well spent while her popular daytime TV show, Steph's Packed Lunch, is off our screens until the autumn.

Steph is a doting mum to her little girl, who she welcomed in November 2019, but has always kept her daughter's name and photo out of the media.

One of the snaps Steph shared from her recent outing in Ballycastle

The former BBC Breakfast star also protects her partner's privacy, although it is believed that she works in television production. During an appearance on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby, the TV presenter revealed that she and her partner were friends for "a long long time" before becoming romantically involved.

"Me and my partner got together, and we had been friends for a long time before we got together and so she knew all about this, that I was thinking about what to do," Steph said.

"And then we got together and she was like, 'Why don't we just go for it?' And we hadn't even been together for that long and I was like, 'Do you reckon?' And she was like, 'Yeah, yeah. What's stopping us?' And so then we decided we would have a baby."

