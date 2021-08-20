Steph McGovern celebrates family milestone with daughter after painful injury The Packed Lunch star has had an eventful day!

After suffering from a swollen eye all week, Steph McGovern found herself in front of the emergency services due to a painful injury to her finger on Friday morning.

The 39-year-old went to the fire brigade to remove a stubborn ring from her finger after she "trapped" her hand in a door - just moments before she took her daughter to nursery for the very first time.

Taking to social media, Steph revealed she had tried multiple attempts to remove a ring, but was forced to seek professional help. "Eventful morning… started with trip to @FireHarrogate to get a ring cut off swollen finger I'd trapped in door," she tweeted.

"Thanks so much to Matt @TurnerTurner11, Lisa @Arcticwolf31, Dave + James for sorting it out! Straight after had to take my daughter for first ever day at nursery."

The incident comes shortly after Steph and her girlfriend returned from their summer holiday, where they made trips to Portstewart, Rathlin Island and Arncliffe in West Yorkshire.

The TV star shared this snap of her hand

The TV star documented their staycation which saw her going on running trails, visiting camping grounds and fairgrounds - a summer well spent while her popular daytime TV show, Steph's Packed Lunch, is off our screens until the autumn.

Meanwhile, Steph - who used to appear on BBC Breakfast - will soon return to work next week, hosting the Paralympics Breakfast Show.

The presenter is a doting mum to her little girl, who she welcomed in November 2019, but has always kept her daughter's name and photo out of the media. She also protects her partner's privacy, although it is believed that she works in television production.

She ended up seeking help at the fire station

During an appearance on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby, the TV presenter revealed that she and her partner were friends for "a long, long time" before becoming romantically involved. "Me and my partner got together, and we had been friends for a long time before we got together and so she knew all about this, that I was thinking about what to do," Steph said.

"And then we got together and she was like, 'Why don't we just go for it?' And we hadn't even been together for that long and I was like, 'Do you reckon?' And she was like, 'Yeah, yeah. What's stopping us?' And so then we decided we would have a baby."

