Steph McGovern gives fans sneak peek into date nights with the 'missus' The Packed Lunch star is on a summer break

Steph McGovern is making the most of her summer, enjoying catch-ups with friends and fabulous date nights with her girlfriend. Sharing a series of photos from her week of fun, the 39-year-old gave fans a look inside her fancy evening fashion.

"Toilet and lift selfies… not classy… but I am just buzzing to have had a couple of nights out with my missus and friends!" she remarked.

"Albeit with a swollen eye (hence the glasses and focus on my bright lippy!) #nightsout #datenights #stephstuff #holidays Back to work next week!"

One photo saw Steph rock burgundy leather pants, while another saw her look city chic with a faux leather shirt – and fans were quick to react.

"You look fantastic Steph! Can't wait to see ya back on channel 4 xxx," said one follower. Another remarked: "You look great, looking forward to your return, miss your laugh."

Steph recently went on her summer holiday, making trips to Portstewart, Rathlin Island and Arncliffe in West Yorkshire. She has been on running trails, visited camping grounds and fairgrounds – a summer well spent while her popular daytime TV show, Steph's Packed Lunch, is off our screens until the autumn.

One of the snaps Steph shared on Instagram

The TV star - who used to appear on BBC Breakfast - will soon return work, however, and will host the Paralympics Breakfast Show from next week.

Steph is a doting mum to her little girl, who she welcomed in November 2019, but has always kept her daughter's name and photo out of the media. She also protects her partner's privacy, although it is believed that she works in television production.

During an appearance on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby, the TV presenter revealed that she and her partner were friends for "a long long time" before becoming romantically involved.

"Me and my partner got together, and we had been friends for a long time before we got together and so she knew all about this, that I was thinking about what to do," Steph said.

"And then we got together and she was like, 'Why don't we just go for it?' And we hadn't even been together for that long and I was like, 'Do you reckon?' And she was like, 'Yeah, yeah. What's stopping us?' And so then we decided we would have a baby."

