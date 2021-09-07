Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off endless legs in mini shorts as she returns to New York The star and her family spent the summer in Spain

Catherine Zeta-Jones may have ended her dreamy Spanish vacation but she's still showing off the most incredible summer wardrobe – all the way from her New York home.

On Monday, the mother-of-two took to Instagram to share her Labour Day plans, and of course, there was some DIY involved.

"Happy Labor Day to all my American family and friends," she wrote alongside a picture of herself standing by her front door.

In the snap, the 52-year-old looks incredible in denim shorts, a colourful blouse, an oversized black hat and brown suede boots. In one hand, Michael Douglas' wife is aptly holding a screwdriver and in the other, a hammer.

Catherine shared her Labour Day plans with fans

Catherine shared another snap, this time in her Stories, showing her adorable dog Taylor outside their home.

"Lord of the manor Taylor Douglas," she wrote across it.

Fans of the Hollywood star loved the picture, with one writing: "So hot to handle."

The actress shared an adorable picture of her dog

A second added: "Hoping you and your buddy Taylor are having a joyful, relaxing Labor Day weekend: enjoy these last few days of summer to the maximum, Cath."

Others complimented her style and mansion, commenting: "Love the outfit," and "Beautiful place!!"

Catherine lives in Westchester County, New York, along with her husband Michael and their children Dylan and Carys, and her jaw-dropping home could rival a hotel.

Architectural Digest reported that the actress bought it for £3.6million ($4.5million) in 2019. However, this property is actually cheaper than their former mansion, which was worth a whopping £16million. But with the most amazing interiors and a 12-acre estate which has been described as "arguably the best large track of riverfront property available in Westchester", the house has everything they need.

Catherine and Michael have spent much of their summer in Mallorca, where their ten-bedroom property is set on the outskirts of the village of Valldemossa.