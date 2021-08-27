Catherine Zeta-Jones shares adorable bedroom video featuring her 'bestie'

Catherine Zeta-Jones may be enjoying a long summer holiday in Majorca alongside her family, including her parents Patricia and David – but her 'bestie' was on her mind on Thursday for a very special reason.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones in tears as her daughter Carys packs for college

Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood star shared the cutest video featuring her dog Taylor Douglas to mark National Dog Day.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones with her adorable pet Taylor

"Happy National Dog Day to my little guy. Taylor D is my Bestie!" she captioned the adorable clip, which showed the 51-year-old tucked in bed whilst getting kissed by her pup.

MORE: Michael Douglas makes rare comments about ex-wife Diandra Luker

RELATED: Catherine Zeta-Jones looks sensational in purple swimsuit as she swims in the sea

Fans of the star rushed to comment on the post, with many leaving red heart emojis. "The pup's so adorable," wrote one, whilst another added: "He is so beautiful."

Catherine shared a picture of her pet pooch

Taylor has been a part of the family since last year. Catherine and Michael introduced him to the world following the death of Michael's father Kirk Douglas.

"Introducing Taylor Douglas to the world," she captioned a video montage of the pooch, which features the cute canine doing various activities — including sleeping in his bed and playing fetch — set to the tune of The Teddy Bear's Picnic.

In a separate comment, the Oscar winner confirmed that Taylor is a maltipoo — a crossbreed between a maltese and a toy poodle.

The actress has said that Taylor D is her 'bestie'

Since his arrival, Taylor has featured regularly in Catherine's Instagram. Weeks after joining the Douglas family, Catherine and daughter Carys gave him his first bath and shared the adorable moments with fans.

"Spa day for Taylor, thank you @carys.douglas, just couldn't have done it without you," Catherine captioned the clip at the time.

And in May last year, the adorable pup appeared in another clip, this time playing hide and seek with Michael.