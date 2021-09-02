Dianne Buswell makes surprising baby confession after celebratory week The star recently became an aunty to two adorable baby girls

Dianne Buswell has become an aunty twice in one week after both her sisters-in-law, her brother Andrew's wife Mel and Joe Sugg's sister Zoe, recently welcomed their babies.

MORE: Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg celebrate joyous baby news in heartwarming posts

And now it seems another baby could soon be in the cards for the Buswell-Sugg family as the Strictly Come Dancing professional has revealed she is broody.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dianne Buswell unveils 'unexpected' hair transformation

Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old prompted fans to ask her questions on Wednesday and one follower was keen to know if she was "getting broody with all these babies arriving".

READ: Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's romantic home purchase revealed ahead of Strictly return

RELATED: Strictly's Dianne Buswell's rainbow bedroom with Joe Sugg is a work of art

Sharing a picture of her niece Zofia, who lives in Dianne's native Australia with her proud parents, the dancer was quick to admit that she "loves kids so much".

The Strictly star answered fans' questions this week

"I have to say yes hahah I just love kids so much! How can I not seeing this little angel," she wrote.

Back in August, she was again asked if she wanted children in the future, to which she replied, "I do".

Dianne and YouTuber Joe have been dating since they met on Strictly back in 2018.

Earlier this year, the couple reached an incredible milestone in their relationship – they bought their first home together.

Dianne and Joe have been together since 2018

Shortly after moving in, Dianne announced the news with a picture of herself and Joe in the garden and wrote: "New adventures," along with a house emoji.

Although the couple's relationship has been going from strength to strength, Dianne exclusively revealed to HELLO! that a wedding wasn't on the cards just yet.

"I don't overplan things. I'm a bit more happy-go-lucky," she told HELLO! in January.

"I plan my work a lot, but that's probably as far as I go with planning. I'm quite an unorganised person actually. Joe and I don't really talk about that kind of thing. We're both so relaxed so we just play it by ear. We really enjoy each other's company so much and whatever happens, happens."