Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg enjoyed a romantic reunion earlier this week as the Strictly Come Dancing star returned from Australia.

The star has spent the past few weeks in Australia seeing her family, something she'd been unable to do for over a year because of coronavirus travel restrictions.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell cooks Joe Sugg his favourite breakfast after return from Australia

But despite the couple having been reunited since Monday, they haven't been able to properly enjoy their time together as Joe was busy with work.

On Friday, the couple shared a loved-up selfie, as they posed in front of a beautiful floral-rimmed mirror with Joe standing behind his girlfriend.

"He finally has a day off," the professional dancer captioned her post, before sharing several snaps from an adorable coffee date they went on.

The pair headed out to a small café, where they enjoyed some coffee and a spot of breakfast. Dianne had a healthy yogurt, while Joe opted for some toasted browned bread and eggs.

Dianne looked stunning in a white top, which featured a cherry on it, and a pair of blue shorts.

The couple had a romantic reunion

Fans fell in love with the romantic snap the Strictly pro posted, with one writing: "These photos make me so happy!! The cutest people, hope you both have the best day together."

Another added: "You two are so cute!! So glad you're both together again," while a third said: "Gorgeous couple, can't wait to see what he's been doing, have a lovely day both of you."

When Dianne returned on Monday, Joe left a loving tribute for his girlfriend, as he posted a photo of the pair tucking into an ice cream while Dianne rested her head on Joe's shoulder.

"Football may not have come home but this little ball of jet lag did," penned Joe, who was clearly over the moon that his love had returned to him after spending a month away.

Dianne revealed that her return was a surprise for Joe, writing to her 845k followers upon landing in the UK: "Now it's time to surprise Joseph as he has no idea that I'm back."

The couple had a cute coffee date

Paying tribute to her family, the star wrote: "Wow what an amazing time I had with my wonderful family. I appreciated every single second with them.

"It never gets easier when it's time to say see you soon. But they are all so supportive of what I do and always send me off with so much love.

"Love you all very much and I'm already counting down the days until I see you all next time (and meet baby buzz)."

