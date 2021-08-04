Dianne Buswell reveals the most heartfelt gift from boyfriend Joe Sugg The Strictly Come Dancing stars are so loved-up

Dianne Buswell is such a supportive girlfriend to Joe Sugg, and he's equally sweet to her, as she proved again on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Strictly pro shared a photo of a special gift from her boyfriend, and it was something he'd made just for her.

The star uploaded a snapshot of one of Joe's works of art, which showed a black heart outline on a canvas covered with 'Fragile, handle with care' stickers, which sat on a windowsill at their home.

"Obsessed with this piece of art Joseph made me," Dianne wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

The sweet couple met on the set of Strictly when they were paired together back in 2018 and kept quiet about their relationship until after the final that year.

Joe then posted a loving photo of the couple along with a heart-melting message making them Instagram official.

Dianne shared the sweet gift her boyfriend made for her

#The popular YouTuber wrote: "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I’ve won something a million times more special."

Joe and Dianne, who bought their first house together earlier this year, have been at the centre of marriage rumours ever since.

Last August, the former hairdresser really got her fans talking after donning a wedding dress for a video, in a move some of her followers interpreted as a message for Joe!

Sharing a clip on social media, Dianne started off wearing a black negligée before transforming into a white dress and a veil.

The couple met when they were paired together on Strictly

She performed her little routine to Taylor Swift's Love Story, specifically the line, 'marry me, Juliet'.

Following the clip, fans appeared to be in agreement that Dianne is hoping for a diamond ring from Joe.

"No pressure, Joe," wrote one. "This is a sign that Dianne wants to marry Joe," claimed another.

A third added: "The pressure's on Joseph!"

Other fans thought that Dianne was actually announcing the couple's engagement. "Dianne! I thought this was an announcement," one disappointed follower responded.

