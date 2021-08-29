Dianne Buswell shares excitement after baby update The Strictly Come Dancing star lives with her partner, Joe Sugg

Dianne Buswell has responded to the sweetest news on social media, expressing how excited she is for an upcoming new arrival.

The Strictly dancer was quick to reply to a lovely Instagram post by her boyfriend Joe Sugg's sister, Zoe, who is expecting her first baby.

The pregnant YouTuber shared two photos of herself showing off her baby bump to social media, and Dianne commented: "So fast [heart emoji]. So excited for you both x."

Last week, Joe shared his excitement at being an uncle-to-be, posting a snap with his sister which showed Zoe resting one hand on her expanding bump and grinning as she looked up at him.

The Waitress performer captioned the sweet image: "Not long now!" He also added: "#uncleJoe".

The image was a re-post from his sister's account, where Zoe wrote: "Love these photos with @joesugg can't wait to see what kind of uncle he'll be..."

Dianne became an auntie for the first time just over a week ago, when her brother Andrew and his partner Mel welcomed a baby girl.

Dianne is excited to welcome Zoe Sugg's baby

The new father made the announcement on Instagram alongside three pictures of his newborn, with the final one featuring the young girl cuddled up with her mum and dad. "It's a Girl," he wrote.

"Welcome to the world Zofia Aniela Buswell born at 5.33 this morning 20th August 2021 weighing 3380 grams and 51cm long - she already has rocked our world and melted our hearts, our long-awaited Baby Buzz, named after Mel's grandmother."

Dianne was clearly over the moon at the joyous news and took to her Instagram Stories to communicate her joy to her followers.

Sharing Andrew's post, she wrote: "Welcome to the world my beautiful niece, Aunty Dot loves you so much already. Congrats mum and dad."

