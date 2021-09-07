Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are back on our screens presenting This Morning, although in a behind-the-scenes clip Holly's behaviour left her co-star a little unimpressed.

MORE: Phillip Schofield's £2m pad is nothing like his former marital home

Phillip was giving fans a small backstage tour on social media, but was left a little bemused when he caught Holly on her phone.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip Schofield shares bemusement at Holly Willoughby's phone habits

In a series of clips shared on his Instagram Stories, the 59-year-old showed how "relaxed" things were as Miriam Margolyes tucked into lunch, which had presumably been cooked by other show guest Jamie Oliver.

Phillip then panned the camera over to where Holly sat, as he narrated: "There we are, that's us. Holly's on her phone."

He then sighed: "Marvellous," and raised his eyebrows in a small bit of bemusement as the clip ended.

We've loved seeing the presenting duo back on our screens, with the pair having returned to work on Monday after the end of the summer break.

Phillip wasn't impressed by Holly's phone habits

And upon their arrival, there was a bit of a change to proceedings. Under government guidelines, the pair had previously stood two metres apart from each other while presenting, but now that distance has been brought down to one metre.

MORE: Holly Willoughby looks fabulous in nautical high street dress on This Morning

MORE: Holly Willoughby returns to This Morning in the dreamiest dress – and looks incredible

"We said that we had a bit of news for you. Remember this, the two metre stick that helped keep us safe for the last year and a half," began Phillip, with Holly adding: "Well goodbye to the two metre stick and hello to the one metre stick!" which prompted rapturous applause from the crew in the studio.

She added: "Oh my gosh, we are so close and yet still so far."

Phillip couldn't help but poke fun at the situation, admitting to viewers: "We're just randomly making up rules here, but this seemed like a good idea," before telling his co-star: "You still can't lick me."

The pair are now back on our screens

Ahead of their return, Holly and Phillip expressed their excitement about resuming the hosting duties for a new series.

"It's nice to have a bit of time off over the summer to catch up with friends and family and I love getting out in the garden and pouring a gin and tonic," Phillip told ITV, adding: "But I love working so I never get holiday blues. I always look forward to getting back to a new series, I'm always happy to get back to work."

Holly echoed his delight: "Time with my family over the summer is the best, but I always look forward to seeing my second family back at This Morning. The return in September is always quite an exciting time to learn about what we've got coming up over the next year and it amazes me how the team always come up with new and fresh ideas every time."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.