Phillip Schofield commends Holly Willoughby for being his 'therapy' after he came out as gay The This Morning favourite revealed his sexuality in February 2020

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have an unbreakable bond, having presented This Morning together since 2009 and co-hosted Dancing on Ice since 2006.

In a new interview with The Times, Phillip has heaped praise on his co-host and dear friend for all her support in the months surrounding his decision to come out as gay in February 2020.

"To think how lucky I am to have been able to have worked through all of this [and] to have had the therapy that Holly's given me all the way through," he said, whilst reflecting on presenting during the pandemic.

"I have been broadcasting a long time, but I never thought I'd actually broadcast through something like this."

At the time of the announcement, Phillip - who shares daughters Molly, 28, and Ruby, 25, with his wife of 27 years Stephanie - revealed it was a huge relief to come out as gay.

Phillip Schofield revealed his sexuality in February 2020

"It's funny because everyone I've spoken to, and you, have all been so supportive and so loving and caring, and my entire family to a person have grabbed us and said, 'it's ok it's ok, we love you we're proud of you...'" he said to Holly last year.

Phillip, 59, added: "Every person I tell it gets a little lighter and a little lighter, at the same time I have made this decision which is essential for me and essential for my head and that is principally the reason I have done this. They have been supportive while we get to this moment because we all know it was coming."

Elsewhere, in their latest interview, the pair addressed the reports of their feud. Phillip insisted that the two are very much "best mates," saying: "It's just nonsense." To which, Holly remarked: "Doesn't make sense."

