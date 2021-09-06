Goldie Hawn has proven time and time again how loving of a mother she is to her children, Oliver Hudson, Kate Hudson, and Wyatt Russell.

She once again showed her love for her son Oliver this time with a rare family picture to celebrate his birthday.

WATCH: Goldie Hawn dances on the streets with her son

Goldie shared a photograph of the two on her Instagram from when they were out golfing, happily embracing each other in the middle of the green.

"Happy birthday handsome. I love you @theoliverhudson," she wrote in the caption, with a heart, kiss, and cake emoji.

Fans filled the comments section with birthday wishes for Oliver as well, with one writing, "Aww, happy birthday Oliver," and another saying, "happy birthday to your sunshine!"

Goldie shared a heartwarming photo of herself with her son on his birthday

One fan commented, "A mom's love that undeniable," and another added, "You made a good one Goldie!!!!" Many others added cake and party-popper emojis as well.

Goldie and her son often spend time together when either one is in the other's neck of the woods and when their schedules allow it, and they're also frequently reacting to each other on social media.

Oliver celebrated his milestone 45th birthday in his own style as well, posting a video of him hilariously singing the birthday song to himself.

In the caption, he wrote, "Happy Birthday to a very special person!! You've taught me so much throughout the years. Not sure who I would be without you in my life Oliver Hudson.. truly one of a kind! I'm in love with you… #me."

Oliver serenaded himself for his big birthday

Many were left in splits by the clip, with one fan commenting, "Happy birthday to you. More people should sing to themselves," and another writing, "Happy Birthday Oliver. You make this Grandma chuckle with your silly fun filled posts."

A third added, "Happy birthday u definitely are one of a kind," and another fan said, "Happy Birthday Ollie, thanks for the laugh! Hope you have a great day."

