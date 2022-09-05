Goldie Hawn's delightful family clip has everybody talking about Kurt Russell The laugh of a happy man!

Goldie Hawn loves spending time with her family above all else, and her fans just adore seeing it every time she shares one of their moments together with them.

The actress delighted her fans with another of those highlights with a video she posted on her Instagram - which fans are still talking about.

WATCH: Goldie Hawn dances on the streets with her son

In the clip shot in Aspen last year, Goldie and her son from her partner Kurt Russell's first marriage, Boston Russell, came upon a street string quartet and started to dance to the music.

The two happily twirled through the routine, with Kurt's hearty laugh occasionally puncturing through the dancing. Eventually, the two broke off and started gleefully laughing as well.

"Nothing like spontaneously dancing with your children!! #happymaking," she captioned the adorable video.

Goldie and Boston's dance routine got a series of laughs out of Kurt

However, all any of Goldie's fans could talk about and gush over was Kurt's laughter, as it sounded truly joyful in the moment.

One fan commented, "Love hearing Kurt's laugh, very contagious," with another adding, "I miss living in Aspen! Kurt's laugh is the best!" A third also wrote, "Every time Kurt Russell, AND ONLY KURT RUSSELL, laughs an angel gets its wings."

Many others also were charmed by the heartwarming moment and shared in the joy with Goldie and her family, including Lisa Rinna, Andie MacDowell, and Chelsea Handler, who wrote, "Mama G you are so cute with all the love you get from your boyz."

Several just dropped heart-eyed and heart emojis for the actress and her family, and appreciated her for always keeping things light and cheerful.

The actress is incredible close to the members of her family

The Private Benjamin star shares an extremely tight-knit bond with her family, including her partner Kurt, and her kids Boston, Wyatt, Oliver Hudson, and Kate Hudson, plus grandchildren.

She frequently shares the times they all spend together despite their varying schedules, and also often comments on their own social media posts with shows of support.

