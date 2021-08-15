Goldie Hawn shares adorable post for Oliver Hudson with an interesting detail Bringing 1987 to the present

Goldie Hawn is nothing if not a doting mother, whether it's to her kids, Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson, and Wyatt Russell, or to her several grandkids.

But let's not forget, she's also a loving mom to a dog, and she combined both those pleasures in a rare social media post.

The actress shared a picture on Instagram of her son Oliver at her home, lying in bed and cuddling her dog, Roy.

She captioned the cute picture with an adorable caption, writing, "@theoliverhudson babysitting Roy! Now who wins the beauty contest? A mother can never tell."

Many of her fans, however, were drawn to the name of her dog and the significance of it in her career way back in the 80s.

Goldie shared an adorable picture of two of the boys in her life

One commented, "Roy? Sure his name isn't Travis?" Another wrote, "Roy? Absolutely love that name!!! #overboard," and a third added, "Great name, Roy."

Fans were excited about the fact that Goldie named her dog after a memorable line from her movie Overboard with Kurt Russell in 1987. When her character tried to guess her "son's" name, the first one she guessed was "Roy."

However, there were several who were in love with the picture as is, with one follower writing, "I love how you love your kids and grandkids," and another saying, "Both gorgeous!"

Roy frequently makes appearances on Goldie's social media feed beyond her family, especially as she tracks how much he's grown.

Roy was a rescue puppy gifted to Goldie by her partner, Kurt

She first introduced him as a rescue puppy when he was given to her as a Christmas present by Kurt, and that's when the name speculation first began.

She shared a picture of herself cuddling the adorable puppy and wrote in the caption, "Look what Santa rescued for me. Introducing Roy Hawn Russell #goodboyroy."

