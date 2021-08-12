Goldie Hawn shows her joyous support for Oliver Hudson's exciting career move Don't we all want supportive moms?

Oliver Hudson has gone back to work, something which he announced in exciting fashion to his many fans with his last social media post.

The Nashville actor gave his fans a sneak peek at his life on the job that left many in hysterics, one of them being loving mom Goldie Hawn.

Oliver shared a picture from the set of his latest project, which showed him in a bowling alley lit in bright neon lights.

He made a serious face for the camera despite his surroundings and wore what looked like an FBI jacket, which points to the project he most recently announced.

"At work. Serious [expletive]. I don't have time to smile…" he hilariously captioned the picture with a rather explicit emoji.

Goldie was among the first to respond, simply leaving a series of laughing emojis in the comment to appreciate her son's sense of humor.

The actor shared a selfie from the set of his new show

Several others followed suit and were simply flooding the comments with laughter. Many others also showed their appreciation for the actor, with one saying, "Glad you are back!"

Another wrote, "But you so cute when you smile," and a third encouraged him with, "Go get it Ollie!"

The picture came from the set of the FOX drama The Cleaning Lady, which Oliver recently announced to his excited fans that he was cast in.

He shared a picture of an article from Deadline which made the announcement, also detailing that he would be playing FBI agent Garrett Miller on the show.

Oliver announced that he would be starring in a new FOX drama

"Back to work for Oliver Hudson. This is a drama so don’t expect anything funny from me for at least 3 months…" he wrote in the caption.

The bit of good news came after he made an emotional revelation about his health as he shared a picture of his childhood self with a confession about having to previously go on antidepressants.

