Oliver Hudson emotionally opens up about father Bill Hudson This is so sad

Goldie Hawn's two oldest children, Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson, haven't always had the easiest relationship with their biological father, musician Bill Hudson.

MORE: Goldie Hawn reacts as son 'breaks down crying' during family vacation

While Oliver has openly acknowledged his feelings about the situation before, he rarely dives into the emotional heft of it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oliver Hudson reveals he forgot to post on Mother's Day which upset Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson

The actor shared with fans a moment where he did allow his vulnerability to shine through as he spoke about his dad.

Oliver posted an animated throwback clip from his podcast with Joe Buck called Daddy Issues, where the two talked to Eddie Vedder about fatherhood.

He opened up by saying, "My dad bailed on me, so I haven't had that sort of closure I guess."

SEE: Goldie Hawn shares adorable post for Oliver Hudson with an interesting detail

The trio then made the moment lighter by suggesting Oliver dress up in a 70s-style orange jumpsuit and see his dad "open up like Mount Vesuvius."

Oliver emotionally shared his thoughts on not having his dad around

It then cut to Joe explaining how Oliver was crying through Eddie's own story as it resonated with him and his own past.

"It's a lot," the Nashville actor said through tears as he was then calmed and embraced by Eddie.

Fans took warmly to the clip and shared their wholehearted support for Oliver. One left a comment saying, "Love this vulnerability. Love the idea of crying like a man rather than crying like a baby. Life is hard! Life without a father figure is hard. Big hugs."

Another wrote, "That was really one of my favourite episodes!!! I related on so many levels," and a third also added, "Oliver, you should write a book."

MORE: Goldie Hawn's quirky hospital photo with son Oliver Hudson gets fans talking

READ: Oliver Hudson celebrates happy news following heartfelt health confession

The actor recently shared his feelings about his biological father in a Father's Day post where he also acknowledged his loving relationship with "Pa" Kurt Russell.

The actor gave props to all the father figures in his life with his Father's Day post

In a series of photos he shared, Oliver wrote,"It doesn't really matter which one of these men is my father. My Pa stepped in when I was 6 and made the man I am today.

"My Dad is half of me and as I get to know him I realize how alike we actually are.. and there's a very good chance Warren Beatty is actually my father.. HAPPY FATHERS DAY!! #itsokaytocry."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.