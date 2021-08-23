Goldie Hawn reacts as son 'breaks down crying' during family vacation The Hollywood star is mom to Oliver and Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell

Goldie Hawn may be a Hollywood star, but when it comes to commenting on her children's social media posts, she's just a regular mom!

The First Wives Club actress took to Instagram over the weekend to remark on her oldest son Oliver Hudson's latest vacation photo, and she had the best response.

Oliver has been away with his family in Colorado and admitted in the caption of his picture that he had broken down in tears on his last day there.

He wrote: "Last day in Colorado. Captured this spontaneous selfie right before I broke down crying.. #timing." The award-winning actress replied: "He's not even kidding! Colorado happiness! Now spontaneous?"

Fans also had their say, with one writing: "Just move here, permanently," while another wrote: "Let it out! Colorado is pretty great, I know!" A third added: "Aww, don't cry – Colorado will always be here. See you next time!"

Oliver Hudson admitted to breaking down in tears on the last day of his vacation

Colorado has a special place in Oliver's heart and is a regular destination for him and his family to go to on a staycation.

Goldie and her long-term partner Kurt Russell have a vacation home there that they have had for many years and during the beginning of the pandemic, the family spent a lot of time there.

Oliver's mom opened up about their time together at their ranch in an interview with InStyle in 2020.

Oliver is incredibly close to his famous mom Goldie Hawn

She said: "I'm quarantining in the mountains with Kurt and the kids, and we've been RVing a lot. We rented one that is kind of the mother ship, and the other day, Kurt was hugging the right side of the road, when our son Wyatt passed us in his van.

"I thought, 'Wow, he must be speeding!' but it turned out Kurt was barely going 50 mph on the freeway, and we had a trail of cars behind us.

Goldie with her children at Kate Hudson's viewing party

"It was so simple, but when we sat around the campfire that night, the laughs went on for 15 minutes straight."

The star added: "When I wake up, Kurt brings me coffee, which is just the sweetest, and it starts the day off great. I have my dogs in the bed with me, and I snuggle with them for a while.

"We have breakfast with the kids and sit around and talk. And then I go on a bike ride with Kate [Hudson]. As scary as this time is, I try to savor every moment because I get to be with my family."

