Strictly's Karen Hauer causes a stir with dramatic hair transformation The Strictly Come Dancing pro looks amazing!

Karen Hauer has left fans speechless by switching up her hairstyle for the launch of this year's Strictly Come Dancing. The professional dancer - who has been rocking a peroxide blonde pixie cut in recent years - went back to her old roots with long brunette hair.

However, it seems like the transformation is only temporary as the 39-year-old beauty wore a wig. Sharing a selfie of the look on Instagram, Karen remarked: "Little wig. Big change. @bbcstrictly [heart emoji]."

Fans quickly rushed to the comments section, with many adding flame emojis. One wrote: "Wow! Unrecognisable." Another stated: "Beautiful with both short and long x." A third post read: "Well, hello!"

Karen is no stranger to experimenting with her hair. Over the years, she has rocked the bob cut, a quiff with both sides of her head ultra-short, and long luscious black hair.

The professional dancer previously opened up to HELLO! about feeling liberated with short hair, and how she decided to get a new haircut the day after the Strictly final in December 2018.

Karen shared this new selfie - and wow!

She said: "It is almost like I am on a self-discovery path, and I find it quite refreshing, a kind of release that I am allowing myself to change and to be okay with it, and if people don't like it that's fine with me."

The star had been inspired by Emma Willis' hair, and added: "I loved it and knew that's what I wanted. What better time to do it, having finished Strictly."

Meanwhile, as well as Strictly coming back, Karen has a new man in her life! In July, the star made her debut with fitness professional Jordan Jones Williams when they attended a performance of the Him & Me show together.

Karen has rocked various hairstyles over the years

Just days earlier, Karen revealed she has ruled out dating any of her fellow Strictly professionals in the future. She has previously been married to fellow dancer Matthew Hauer and later her Strictly co-star Kevin Clifton.

Appearing on Loose Women, Karen - who ended her relationship with opera singer David Webb towards the end of last year - confessed she would be looking to meet the man of her dreams away from her professional field. "No dancers, goodnight, bye! No more dancers," she shared. "I hope they don't dance, none of them."

