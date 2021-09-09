Catherine Zeta-Jones is a woman of many talents, whether it be acting, dancing, singing, even sewing and possessing an entrepreneurial instinct.

But one of her lesser known skills is off the screen and on the green, as she revealed to fans her passion.

Catherine shared a series of pictures on her Instagram showing off her prowess as a golfer, a hobby she has ardently pursued for quite some time now.

She revealed that her skills managed to land her the cover of Golf Chic Magazine, sharing a picture of the cover, in which she appeared in a pastel blue dress.

In the caption, she wrote, "Let it rip!! As an amateur golfer, to be on the cover of a golf magazine lightens the load of my bucket list...

"It still weighs a ton, but manageable. Thank you @golfchicofficial!!!! #golfchicofficial," she concluded.

Catherine revealed that she was on the cover of Golf Chic Magazine

Catherine's incredible achievement left many fans feeling inspired, with one commenting, "You are so beautiful, always doing things," and another saying, "Wow!! Is there anything you can't do?!"

A third sweetly wrote, "I'm so thrilled that you landed another magazine cover, especially one dedicated to golf, one of your biggest passions: adored your interview, Cath."

The Chicago actress has shown off her love for golfing before as well, sharing snippets of her game on social media.

She has also managed to build up quite an impressive set of skills on the greens, as she's competed in several tournaments and featured in other golfing magazines.

The actress has previously highlighted her love for golfing

The big news should considerably lighten the Welsh actress' day, as she's currently dealing with seeing her two kids, Dylan and Carys, return to college, and shared her feelings on it in an emotional post with a photograph of the two all grown up.

"First day of class at college today for a freshman and senior student, a.k.a. Carys and Dylan. Enjoy every second," she captioned the picture. "I love you and I am so proud of you."

