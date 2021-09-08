Catherine Zeta-Jones amazes fans with photo of her children - and they're so grown up She shares her son and daughter with husband Michael Douglas

Where does the time go? Catherine Zeta-Jones proved the apple does not fall far from the tree when she shared an update on her lookalike children for an emotional reason.

The Welsh actress left some fans in disbelief when she posted an image of Carys, 18, and Dylan, 21, on Instagram together - and they're already adults!

Catherine had a proud mother moment and captioned the black-and-white photo of her offspring with a heartfelt message.

"First day of class at college today for a freshman and senior student, a.k.a. Carys and Dylan. Enjoy every second," she wrote. "I love you and I am so proud of you."

Her fans commented on how much they look like her and commended her for raising two confident and accomplished children.

There were also an abundance of "good luck" messages and posts from other parents going through the same thing.

Catherine was having a proud mother moment

The stunning photo of the siblings hugging on a street, presumed to be in Rhode Island, where Dylan attends Brown University, comes just days after Catherine admitted she was in tears helping Carys to pack.

Posting to her 3.8 million followers, the Hollywood actress said the big milestone had prompted her to go over old family videos.

The 57-second clip that accompanied the post showed a young Carys sitting on her parents' bathroom floor whilst talking about "artic babies", including a "very, very cute" tiger, a fox and two polar bears.

Carys recently graduated from high school

Catherine wrote: "My daughter Carys prepares for college!!! Very cute alert!! The road to higher education begins on the bathroom floor, with limited teeth, (thus the lisp) and a passion for books."

"Carys is packing her bags and I am looking at old videos, don't tell her I posted this," she wrote alongside a crying face emoji.

Carys' move to college comes three months after her graduation from high school, which was attended by her parents and Dylan too.



