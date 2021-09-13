Michael Strahan makes big studio return with unexpected video Yes, he did the floss

Michael Strahan has been riding on a major career high lately, but the Good Morning America staple had even more incredible news to share with fans over the weekend.

The journalist and former football star announced that he was back as a guest correspondent on NFL on Fox with a shot of himself in the studio.

Michael shared a selfie while his other hosts were all occupied with their phones right before they were going to begin shooting.

"The focus before the show!! Actually.. they're looking at Cartoons! Lol, BACK AT IT WITH THE FELLAS ON @nflonfox," he captioned the clip.

However, he added more to it by sharing another post from his return to the show, this time a video of him doing the floss move while his co-hosts introduced him and he started talking about the recent games with a serious face.

Michael showed off his dance skills for his return to NFL on Fox

"Not going to brag about being last year's champion. LOL, Lots of fun being back in studio for @nflonfox. #YesIDidTheFloss," he captioned the hilarious clip.

Fans were excited to see Michael back on their screens, with one commenting, "Michael you are certainly amazing," and another saying, "Love you guys and the chemistry of friendship."

A third added, "So glad you're back let's Gooooo," and another wrote, "Yes!!!!! I'm so excited! Football is back baby!"

This isn't the first recent return to TV Michael made on a show that wasn't GMA, as he recently revealed that the first episode of his show with ESPN called Uninterrupted: More Than an Athlete was finally out.

The journalist shared a selfie of himself in the studio

Captioning a teaser trailer of the show, he wrote, "My story on @uninterrupted's #MoreThanAnAthlete is OUT NOW! You can stream episode 1 on ESPN+ right now!! I appreciate all the love and support you have all shared with me. I hope you enjoy hearing my story."

