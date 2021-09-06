Michael Strahan shares glimpse inside Labor Day celebrations with his twin daughters The Good Morning America star is a doting dad to four children

Michael Strahan is a doting father to four children and loves nothing more than spending time with them.

And on Labor Day, the GMA star had the best start to the morning as he tucked into a special breakfast with his teenage twins Isabella and Sophia.

The proud dad couldn't resist sharing a photo of their feast on social media, revealing that his daughter Sophia had treated her family to her special avocado toast recipe – but that he wasn't allowed to share it!

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan's twin daughters model his fashion collection

The tasty meal also consisted of a large bowl of scrambled eggs and rashers of bacon.

In the caption, the football legend wrote: "Happy #LaborDay! Scrambled eggs, bacon and @sophialstrahan’s special avocado toast! Can’t share the recipe! Sorry!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many praising Sophia's cooking talents: "Happy Labor Day Michael enjoy your great breakfast your daughter made for you looks amazing," while another wrote: "Lovely, does Sophia deliver?!" A third added: "Looks great, we need that recipe!"

Michael shares his twins with ex-wife Jean Strahan and is also dad to older children Michael Jr. and Tanita, who he shares with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins.

It's been an exciting time for the TV star, who was recently surprised live on GMA with the news of his jersey retirement.

Michael played for the New York Giants for many years and his No.92 jersey will be retiring on 28 November when the New York Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Wednesday's GMA, the star's former teammates jumped out in the studio, all dressed in his iconic jersey - much to his delight!

On why it meant so much to him, the dad-of-four explained: "That is the ultimate respect from your team. You did so much in that number – not just on the field but in the community – that we want to honour you by making sure that the number is significant and attached to you and what you have done in New York."

He added: "I am really stunned. I had no idea what was going on, so I am a little stunned. But I am thankful to have guys like this who have always been there for me."

He then joked: "I know their skin is burning wearing that number 92, but enjoy it, it looks good on you!"

