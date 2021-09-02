Michael Strahan surprised live on air on GMA following incredible achievement The sports star is getting ready for a very important day

Michael Strahan is a much-loved co-anchor on Good Morning America, but before becoming a daytime TV star, he was best known in the sporting world.

The former footballer played for the New York Giants for many years, and it was revealed this week that his jersey, No. 92, will be retiring.

The team announced on Wednesday that it's retiring Michael's 92 jersey on November 28 when the New York Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles.

This incredibly achievement was marked on GMA, with the star receiving a sweet surprise live on air. Michael's former teammates jumped out in the studio, all dressed in his iconic 92 jersey, but to his delight.

"I realise what was going on as they would never wear my jersey unless there was a reason that they didn't love me that much," he said.

"I will tell you this, it wouldn't be possible without these three, they were all very instrumental in my career. I know Eli [Manning] is getting his jersey retired as well."

I’m still in shock. This is a moment I will always remember.



Thank you @EliManning, @JustinTuck, @Jessiearmstead, and my @GMA team for this amazing surprise.



To the @Giants organization and fans. Let’s get Metlife Stadium rocking on 11.28!



See you there!! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/SaOYxUTKAA — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) September 1, 2021

Michael Strahan was surprised with his jersey retirement live on GMA

He then joked: "I carried all three of these guys throughout their career so it works out perfectly!"

Michael repeatedly told his co-stars and former teammates how surprised he was that they had managed to keep everything a surprise.

"I just saw Jesse [Armstead] the other day and you didn't say a word," he said.

Michael has received one of the biggest sporting accolades

On why it meant so much to him, the dad-of-four explained: "That is the ultimate respect from your team. You did so much in that number – not just on the field but in the community – that we want to honour you by making sure that the number is significant and attached to you and what you have done in New York."

He added: "I am really stunned. I had no idea what was going on, so I am a little stunned. But I am thankful to have guys like this who have always been there for me."

He then joked: "I know their skin is burning wearing that number 92, but enjoy it, it looks good on you!"

Michael with his GMA co-stars

New York Giants CEO and co-founder John Mara said of Michael's achievement: "Michael Strahan was one of the greatest players in franchise history.

"He deserves to have his number retired as other Giants immortals have, including Mel Hein, Frank Gifford and Lawrence Taylor. Michael's career was defined by his achievements, his consistency and his leadership."

