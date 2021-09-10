Michael Strahan inundated with love after incredible career news The GMA star is sharing his story

Michael Strahan may be recognised now as a popular member of the Good Morning America team, but before his daytime TV success, he was a football star.

The 49-year-old started playing professional football for the NFL when he was just 17, even winning a Super Bowl.

Last month, he revealed that he has filmed a new four-part docuseries for the ESPN+ show, Uninterrupted: More Than an Athlete - and on Thursday, he shared the exciting news that the first episode is finally available to watch!

Captioning a teaser trailer of the show, Michael wrote: "My story on @uninterrupted’s #MoreThanAnAthlete is OUT NOW! You can stream episode 1 on ESPN+ right now!! I appreciate all the love and support you have all shared with me. I hope you enjoy hearing my story.

"Thank you to my entire team at @smacentertainment, my business partner and EP of the project @conschwartz, who has played and continues to play a pivotal part in my career. You can see all of it and more on episode 1! Big shout out to @ethanj_lewis for leading the ship."

Fans rushed to watch the first episode, with many sharing their heartwarming reactions to the show in the comment section of Michael's post.

Michael's new docuseries details his incredible rise to fame

"Michael, seen your story last night and it was great and heartwarming. Thank your team, I applaud everyone and yourself," one fan wrote.

A second said: "Champ Michael Strahan, anyone that doubts you work hard is obviously not paying attention to you. You are the most motivated person I have ever seen, and you always are so good intentioned in everything I observe you doing."

A third added: "Your story was intriguing from start to finish," and a fourth simply said: "Proud of you."

Michael is now a beloved co-host on GMA

The show gives fans a never-before-seen glimpse into Michael's rise to fame, from growing up in Germany and then transitioning from football star to a beloved TV personality.

Ahead of its premiere, Michael thanked fans for their continued support. He said: "It is my story, and I hope you can learn from my story that hard work, determination, and belief in yourself [is] all you need to succeed. And a little luck helps too.

"I started playing football at 17, became a Super Bowl champion. I had a gap in my teeth … and I became an anchor on the number one morning show. Don't tell me something isn't possible without even trying, OK?"

