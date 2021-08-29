Michael Strahan inundated with messages as he marks special celebration during break from GMA The former sports star has a legion of fans around the country

Michael Strahan has been much missed on Good Morning America but over the weekend he took to social media to celebrate a day close to his heart.

The TV star has a dog called Enzo who is well known among his followers and couldn't resist paying tribute to him on National Dog Day.

The former sports star shared a TikTok video featuring several video clips of him and his four-legged friend, alongside the caption: "Happy National Dog Day! Or best friend day for me."

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan shares glimpse inside his incredible New York home

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "So adorable," while another wrote: "This is so cute." A third added: "We miss you on GMA!"

The father-of-four is currently on vacation from the popular ABC news show and while he hasn't revealed where he is, he is no doubt enjoying quality time with his family.

The star has been working on GMA since 2014, and previously hosted Live with Kelly and Michael alongside Kelly Ripa.

He previously revealed that his former NFL career helped him land his job on TV, something he would never have predicted.

In an interview on 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt, the presenter revealed that if the Patriots had beat the New York Giants in the 2001 Super Bowl, he would never have landed a job on morning television.

The 49-year-old explained that after the big win, he was invited for the first time on Live with Regis & Kelly, where he got his first taste of the television world.

He said: "Winning in NYC magnifies you 100 times…having a ring puts you in the national spotlight…winning a Super Bowl was the first and only time that I was ever a guest on Live with Regis & Kelly."

He went on to add that he would "absolutely not" have been working on TV if it wasn't for this moment.

"Regis asked what I'd do next, and I said if you retire maybe I'll take your job…not knowing that years later that’s exactly what would happen... and being on that show led me to GMA. So absolutely not!"

