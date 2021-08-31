Michael Strahan makes major announcement - and fans are ecstatic September 9th can't come soon enough

Michael Strahan has established a prolific career for himself through his time as a professional football player, and now a daytime staple thanks to Good Morning America.

He is now giving his adoring fans an insight into his journey and how he got to this point in a new documentary feature.

Michael shared on his Instagram that his story would be highlighted in the second season of ESPN's Uninterrupted.

The show's upcoming season will focus on the GMA journalist's journey from childhood to playing with the NFL and then making the move to daytime TV.

He shared the trailer for the series, titled UNINTERRUPTED's More Than an Athlete, on his Instagram with his followers.

The trailer even featured cameos by Michael's GMA co-host Robin Roberts and fellow iconic football player Tom Brady.

Michael revealed he would be featured on ESPN's Uninterrupted

In the caption, he wrote, "My story…It wasn't as easy as it may look. Thank you to everyone who has been with me on this journey.

"It will all be told on @uninterrupted's #MoreThanAnAthlete season 2, which premieres September 9th on ESPN+."

The journalist was showered by his fans and friends with love and kudos for the incredible achievement, with Terry Crews commenting, "CANT WAIT TO SEE THIS!!!!"

One fan commented, "Michael, anyone would want to be with you on your journey," with a flame emoji, and another wrote, "What a great journey and congratulations Michael. Keep working hard." Many others shared clapping and heart emojis as well.

The GMA host recently celebrated National Dog Day with Enzo

Michael marked another celebration recently, albeit one that was more personal and heartwarming, where he commemorated National Dog Day with his adorable pup Enzo.

The former sports star shared a TikTok video featuring several video clips of him and his four-legged friend engaging in a variety of activities, alongside the caption, "Happy National Dog Day! Or best friend day for me."

