Ali Wentworth stuns in au-natural bedroom selfie to support famous friend The comedy star is married to GMA's George Stephanopoulos

Ali Wentworth is friends with many famous faces – and is an incredibly supportive one at that!

The comedy star took to Instagram at the beginning of the week to show her appreciation for Jennifer Aniston's newly-launched beauty brand, Lolavie.

In the picture, Ali looked stunning with no makeup, as she posed in her bedroom at home in New York while holding onto a Lolavie hair product.

She wrote: "Oh thank you @jenniferaniston I cannot wait to get my hair into all the delicious @lolavie products… and congratulations on this exciting venture! I have a whole lotta #lolalove."

Ali lives in New York with her husband, Good Morning America star George Stephanopoulos, and their daughters Elliott and Harper.

The doting mom emotionally waved her firstborn off to college last week, and shared some relatable posts on social media about the bittersweet milestone.

Ali Wentworth showed her support for Jennifer Aniston

In one post, the actress shared a photo of her husband shopping around for college supplies in Target. In another image, Ali looked upset as she tucked into a burger on her way back from waving Elliott off at college.

She wrote: "I just dropped my eldest daughter at college. A milestone. Very emotional."

George and Ali are doting parents to daughters Elliott and Harper

George and Ali welcomed Elliott in September 2002, followed by Harper, in June 2005. Ali previously gave an insight into their family dynamics during an interview in 2016.

Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

The celebrity couple live in New York

Like all teenagers, Ali and George's children struggled during the pandemic and in 2020 the author opened up about their experience.

Chatting to Shondaland, she said: "For my own teenagers, I'd say the wrench is the uncertainty of everything. There's no routine. I can't sooth by saying, 'Well, this will be over soon.'"

