George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth shares adorable family photo to mark special occasion The celebrity couple live in New York with daughters Harper and Elliot

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth have an idyllic home life in New York, where they live with their two daughters and pet dogs.

MORE: Ali Wentworth's bed selfie inside bedroom gets fans talking

And while the couple are relatively private about their family on social media, to mark National Dog Day last week, Ali shared a sweet photo of her husband and their pet dog Daisy on Instagram.

The actress had re-posted a picture of them that was originally shared on Good Morning America's Instagram page, showing a happy and relaxed George cuddling up to Daisy while relaxing in the garden.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's Robin Roberts bids farewell to the show

Fans were quick to comment on the cute snapshot, with one writing: "So cute!" while another wrote: "I was just thinking about your cute dogs!" A third simply responded with a series of love heart emojis.

MORE: Inside George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's incredible NY home

MORE: Robin Roberts bids farewell to Good Morning America

George and Ali are the proud parents to daughters Harper and Elliot, and have been married since 2001.

The pair previously appeared on GMA together where they opened up about their long-lasting marriage and the secret to a successful relationship.

GMA's George Stephanopoulos with his beloved pet dog

Joking, Ali revealed that it was simply because: "I'm always right and he's always wrong." She also cited being able to make each other laugh as another key factor.

MORE: Good Morning America star's epic weddings revealed

MORE: Good Morning America stars' private homes revealed

"Humour – we are hot for each other and I think that helps," she added.

George and Ali got engaged just two months after their first date, which the author wasn't quite convinced about to start with.

George and Ali have been married since 2001

The mom-of-two previously revealed that she had been set up on a blind date by a friend and only went along to please her, but wasn't convinced she would have a lot in common with George. However, the pair proceeded to talk for hours on the date.

MORE: Robin Roberts announces courageous career move in emotional post

MORE: Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos handled this incident in family so differently

The GMA star knew there was something special about his now wife too, and recalled to New York Times: "You know how when you go on a date and he first 15 minutes are on automatic pilot?

The celebrity couple met after being set up on a blind date

"About 15 minutes in, she just leaned in and said something, and we were suddenly in another place, in another universe, immediately. We went from strangers to friends to being in love in days."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.