Robin Roberts has shared the moment she left the GMA studios for the last time this month in a memorable video on Instagram.

The TV star announced that she is taking a well-earned break from the daytime show on Thursday and won't be back until September.

Revealing her memorable send-off, Robin can be seen floating around the studio listening to a song with the lyrics, "Will I see you in September?" blaring out over the speakers.

As the crew work around her, Robin glides across the room blowing kisses and shouting, "Bye boys" as she makes her way out of the building.

Looking relaxed and radiant in her pleated two-tone dress, Robin captioned the clip: "See you in September @goodmorningamerica."

Her fans were quick to respond and wish her a restful break, with one commenting: "Have a safe and relaxing break, Robin." A second said: "Enjoy your vacation. Be safe and have fun!"

A third added: "Now that is how you make your vacation exit!" A fourth wrote: "You're so cute. Love your cheerful spirit. Lucky crew!"

Robin won't be back on GMA until September

Robin's break from the show comes after she celebrated her 16th anniversary with partner Amber Laign.

Earlier this month, Robin shared some impressive photos from their extra special date night. Amber had arranged an outside meal for the pair at the Sub Edge Farm, which was cooked for them by a personal chef allocated to them for the evening called Jason.

Robin shared a sweet selfie of herself, Amber, Jason, and his partner Alex from the evening, alongside the caption: "Jason & Alex, bless you. Sweet Amber, 16 years and counting."

Robin and Amber recently celebrated 16 years together

Robin and Amber were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend and their relationship has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Amber has been a rock for the GMA star during some incredibly difficult times, including her cancer battle and bone marrow transplant. Robin's health battles were even one of the inspirations behind Amber's brand, Plant Juice Oils, which creates CBD oils using natural plant extracts.

