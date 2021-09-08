George Stephanopolous' wife Ali Wentworth shares emotional photo from daughter's first day at college The couple have two children

It's been an emotional journey for George Stephanopolous and his wife, Ali Wentworth, as they waved goodbye to their oldest daughter, Elliott, who left home for college.

The mom-of-two shared a photo after the drop-off along with a heartfelt message and fans overwhelmed her with support.

In the snapshot posted on Instagram, Ali was sitting in her car and comfort eating a burger. She wrote: "I just dropped my eldest daughter at college. A milestone. Very emotional."

Her social media followers were quick to comfort the actress and wrote: "I so relate!!!! I just dropped off both kids! Empty nest sucks," and another commented: "I cried like a baby, drank rosé and watched White Lotus."

Her famous friends also chimed in with Julianne Moore writing: "I feel you," and Gywneth Paltrow also spoke up. "I can't stand it," she said and Ali quipped back: "I will hold your hand next year."

Ali has been attempting to keep the family change lighthearted but it's clearly a bittersweet change for the couple.

Ali comforted herself with a burger after dropping her daughter at college

This will be a big change for the family, with Elliott being the first to move out of the family's home in New York. Ali previously shared a picture of her and a friend embracing, alongside the caption: "Can you believe we have girls in college?"

George and Ali have been married since 2001

George and Ali are also proud parents to their other daughter, Harper, who was born in 2005. As the only man in the house, the GMA presenter does get picked on a little.

In an interview with Harry Connick Jr., Ali revealed: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

