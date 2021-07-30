Sofia Vergara looks incredible on vacation in Barbie pink swimsuit

Sofia Vergara has shared a stunning new image showing off her bikini body.

Rocking a bright pink bikini from LILIANAMONTOYAswim, the America's Got Talent star took to Instagram to share that she was "ready for the weekend", adding that she was celebrating the sunshine "outdoors only" to remain COVID-safe.

"Omg," commented one fan as her fellow AGT judge and friend Howie Mandel joked: "Wow look at that phone case!!!!!"

Heidi Klum added a heart-eyed emoji while others couldn't help but add flame emojis to share their appreciation.

The bikini top featured a simple structured cup with a heart-shaped front closure, while the bottoms used the heart motif along the hips.

The post comes as Sofia has had fans living vicariously through the several vacation pictures she's posted from her Casa Chip Chipi holiday home.

Sofia and her husband Joe Manganiello jet off to their beautiful holiday home, whenever they can, but the pair have never shared the exact location of their luxurious beachside property. It is believed to be in the middle of the Caribbean and only accessible via seaplane.

Sofia rocked this stunning bikini

The holiday home has an open plan entertainment area, including her kitchen, dining room and lounge – all following a modern white colour scheme.

Wooden accessories and furniture add to the beachside feel while a large swimming pool and loungers offer plenty of sunbathing space for Sofia, as trees and greenery provide the family with privacy and shade.

Another outdoor furniture set in a blue and white colourway leads onto the sandy palm tree-filled beach.

Her home is shared with husband Joe and her son

The actress has been setting social media ablaze with one lush vacation picture after another, showing off the abundance of long and flowy dresses she brought with her, plus a good amount of revealing swimsuits too.

The one that caught the most attention was her yellow lace-up number, which she showed off as she splashed around with family and friends.

The suit was a special one, which she wore as she celebrated her 49th birthday on July 10 surrounded by her closest circle, including husband Joe and her dog,

