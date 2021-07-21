Sofia Vergara revealed the surprise snack she swears by on America’s Got Talent breaks And now we're hungry.

When you’re on set for hours, you’re going to work up an appetite, and Sophia Vergara keeps a fix nearby on America’s Got Talent when her stomach starts growling that looked so good we want some too.

MORE: Sofia Vergara dazzles in the dreamiest look - and fans can’t stop swooning

The Modern Family star shared a video of herself on her Instagram Story that showed her sitting at the judge’s table at America’s Got Talent next to Heidi Klum grabbing bites from what looked like an individual bag of popcorn.

Sofia and Heidi munched on popcorn during an on-set break

And it was the perfect non-messy snack considering she was wearing a glam, blue-sequined one-shoulder dress. Heidi, meanwhile, munched on Pirate’s Booty popcorn in a showstopping black and white printed mini dress.

"Snack time," Sophia captioned the post.

MORE: Sofia Vergara embraces her curves in sizzling lace-up swimsuit

Sophia and Heidi’s grub aside, the duo has both been serving up fashionable look after look since the season began.

Before Heidi slipped into her dress for the show, she made a major statement ahead of last night’s episode, wearing a sensational Tom Form denim-on-denim look that came complete with a jacket with structured shoulders paired with matching denim jeans.

Heidi stunned in a Tom Ford denim-on-denim look

In another snap she posted of the ensemble, Heidi stood at the judges’ table with costar Howie Mendel and Sofia, and showed off more of the outfit, revealing the patchwork detailing on her flared jeans.

MORE: Heidi Klum turns heads in unexpected denim look

Sofia, meanwhile, packed on the glitz and glam last month with a number of outfit changes in one show. One of the standout looks was a strapless bodice top emblazoned with intricate leaf details and pearls, which she teamed with a pair of skinny jeans and black stilettos.

The star's glam squad completed her look with a red lip and natural makeup and styled her long brunette hair in loose waves.

Fans went wild over the look when she shared it on social media, with many commenting with fire emojis, while another wrote: "You look gorgeous!"

It’s just one more reason why we love tuning in to AGT - we can’t wait to see what the pair is going to wear (and snack on) on the show week after week.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.