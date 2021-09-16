Sofia Vergara floors fans in show-stopping sparkly gown The AGT judge pulled out all the stops for the final

Sofia Vergara has been wowing fans with her AGT looks for months – but she saved her best for Wednesday night's final.

The judge looked otherworldly in a stunning crystal-embellished gown by bridal specialist Berta NYC.

Sofia's princess-style frock featured a sweetheart neckline that accentuated her décolletage, a full, pleated skirt that fell to her ankles, and a nipped-in waist.

Upping the wow factor, she accessorised with blinding jewels from Beladora Jewelry and XIV Karats, and opted for dramatic makeup including a smokey eye and bright red lip.

Her hair was styled in loose curls, with one side pinned back to show off her dazzling earring and the other side cascading beautifully over her shoulder.

Fans were left in disbelief over her appearance, with one commenting: "You are always so stunning and classy!" A second said: "Oh my God you are stunning!"

A third added: "You are gorgeous. You are so beautiful," and a fourth wrote: "Sparkly. The red looks great as always. You definitely shine in the light."

Sofia looked gorgeous in her sparkly gown

During one of last week's semi-finals, Sofia sent her followers into another tailspin by showcasing her hourglass figure in a gorgeous dress by Rasario.

Sofia looked stunning in her black midi frock, which featured a V-strap and rounded crystal embellishments across the chest and waist that highlighted her curves to perfection.

She accessorised with a silver and black bangle on one wrist and several statement rings on her fingers and added height to her petite frame with a pair of platform heels.

Sofia has wowed each week with her outfits

Posting several photos of her look on Instagram ahead of the second round of semi-finals, Sofia sent fans wild with her head-turning appearance.

"No words, only emotions," commented one follower. A second gushed: "Beautiful photo, beautiful lady, happy day." A third added: "Amazing beauty," and a fourth said: "This face! This dress!!"

The AGT final saw magician Dustin Tavella named the winner, with aerialist Aidan Bryant coming runner-up and comedian Josh Blue taking third place.

